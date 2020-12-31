Sabres GM Kevyn Adams and Jack Eichel built a relationship during extended offseason

Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel (9) is greeted by fans prior to the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Buffalo, N.Y. The Sabres front office and roster have undergone numerous changes in the seven months since captain Jack Eichel said he was fed up with losing after Buffalo missed the playoffs for a ninth consecutive year. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A lot has changed within the Sabres organization since the team last hit the ice both in the front office and the roster.

The biggest change came in June as the team fired general manager Jason Botterill and promoted Kevyn Adams to that role.

“I as I’m sure many people were surprised with the change but obviously that’s not a decision I make or anything like that,” Sabres captain Jack Eichel said.

But so far, it seems like things are going well when it comes to Adams building a relationship with Eichel.

“Honestly it’s been great. He’s super easy to connect with. For me I’ve had a lot of really, really good conversations with him. We’ve been able to sit down a few times and just get to know each other more than anything and he’s been tremendous so far. I’ve been lucky to have a lot of really, really productive conversations with him on sort of what he’s looking for and what type of relationship he’s trying to build with the guys in the room so it’s been really good,” Eichel said.

“I feel like this offseason Jack and I had time to spend to get to know each other, we’ve done that. Some of it was actually spending time together and just talking sometimes it’s just been text on the phone or whatever it’s been. I made it clear to Jack in the beginning that I want to build a relationship with him, I want to get to know him, I want him to get to know me,” Adams said.

This is now Eichel’s third general manager since he joined the Sabres after they drafted him second overall in 2015 so consistency has been a problem with this organization even before they drafted Eichel.

It’s been a revolving door at head coach and general manager for the Sabres. The success the Bills are having is something that was brought up on zoom calls with Eichel and Adams and that success starts with finding the right pair both at general manager and head coach. Now the Sabres are hoping they’ve also found their answers with Adams and Ralph Krueger.

“Obviously a transition it’s never easy to have a new GM and kind of start from square one again but I think Kevyn’s done a great job and obviously with the circumstances it’s been a little bit tougher going through all these COVID restrictions and trying to jump through a lot of hoops but it’s been really good. He’s been super open to dialogue and I know that I’ve connected very quickly with him in a good way so I think he’s done a great job,” Eichel explained.

“I want this to be a situation where we all help each other. We all want the same thing and so you know you can’t have that immediately. You have to build trust as you go and that’s what I want to do with Jack and all of the players and coaches,” Adams said.