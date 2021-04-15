Sabres GM Kevyn Adams expands on decision to shut Jack Eichel down for the season with neck injury

Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel (9) skates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – On Wednesday the Sabres announced captain Jack Eichel will miss the rest of the season because of a herniated disc in his neck and now we have more information on how that decision was reached.

On Thursday general manager Kevyn Adams had a zoom call to introduce new associate general manager, Jason Karmanos and discussed the timetable of how the team determined Eichel would not return and where they go from here.

“He [Eichel] sustained an injury a few weeks ago that quickly after our medical team took a look at, did all the imaging and there was a herniated disc in his neck there. The course of treatment was to rehab it and to give it some time to see if the disc could move back to where the doctors were comfortable and then the hope was that he could jump back in and play,” Adams explained.

“That was done last week and although there was slight improvements there still wasn’t a comfort from the anyone that it was the right time to jump back in to the lineup.”

#Sabres GM Kevyn Adams expands on the decision to shut Jack Eichel down for the season as he's dealing with a herniated disc in his neck. He said they'll re-examine him early May but I did ask if Eichel requires surgery, Adams did not say one way or the other. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/IJqqkdjg7k — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) April 15, 2021

On Mownday during Adams’ trade deadline zoom call he said when they have the “proper information” on Eichel’s status they would be “completely transparent”. He also said they should know more in the coming days and that’s what happened shortly after.

“What we did was put a call together Tuesday with multiple doctors and Jack and his agents and myself and just a number of people to discuss the situation, make sure we were all on the same page and all openly honestly speaking for next steps,” Adams said.

“The next steps were to shut Jack down for this season, continue to do his rehab and then we will re-examine him early in to May and see where we are then and the appropriate next steps will again happen.”

Eichel has been out with an upper-body injury since the Sabres’ 5-2 loss to the Islanders on March 7, when it appeared he hurt his neck.

“I think the key here is that we all want the same thing for Jack and Jack included, we all want him to be back on the ice 100% healthy and we all feel that that will happen at the start of training camp next year. But next steps will be next steps in a few more weeks where we go from here,” Adams said.

It was reported Eichel will need surgery in order to be ready for the start of next season but Adams did not say one way or the other if that will happen, just that they’ll determine the next steps after Eichel is re-examined.

Expecting an update today on Jack Eichel. Word is BUF captain needs surgery and will get it done soon, so he can begin training in preparation for next season. He’ll miss the remainder of this year. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) April 14, 2021

Sabres interim head coach Don Granato also would not comment on if Eichel needs surgery or not.