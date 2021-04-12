Sabres GM Kevyn Adams says Jack Eichel is still going to be out “for a while”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Since Jack Eichel got hurt, the Sabres haven’t given any indication his injury is season-ending until now.

During his trade deadline zoom call on Monday, general manager Kevyn Adams said Eichel will still be “out for a while” which doesn’t sound promising for a return this season with 15 games left.

“He was again recently looked at by the doctors and slight improvement from where he was at before. I don’t want to go too much further than that but it does look like he’s still gonna be out for a while so where that puts him in terms of return, we’ll have to see,” Adams said.

“It would be great to get him in even if it was late in the season but just not sure so we’re gonna have some more conversations over the next couple days and get everybody on the same page with our doctors.”

Eichel has been out with an upper-body injury since the Sabres’ 5-2 loss to the Islanders on March 7th where it appeared he hurt his neck. At the time, head coach Ralph Krueger said the following week Eichel will be out for the “foreseeable future” but there was no mention of it being season-ending.

At the end of March interim head coach Don Granato said he didn’t think it [Eichel’s injury] would be season-ending but he had no timetable for his return either.

“It’s important that when we have the proper information to share and how we’re moving forward that we’ll be completely transparent,” Adams explained.

“The reason he’s not playing is because he’s not healthy enough to play and we need to help him do everything we can as an organization to get him back there. I think as we move forward here in the coming days there will be more clarity. We have a little bit more information last week and then here in the next couple of days gonna have some more conversations with the doctors and then for sure, kind of what are the next steps and why? And be transparent with that information with you guys.”