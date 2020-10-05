Sabres GM Kevyn Adams: “There’s no intention of moving Jack Eichel”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 07: Jack Eichel #9 of the Buffalo Sabres skates against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on February 07, 2020 in New York City. The Sabres defeated the Rangers 3-2. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Despite recent trade rumors involving Sabres captain Jack Eichel, general manager Kevyn Adams wanted to set the record straight.

“There’s no intention of moving Jack Eichel and I can make that very clear,” Adams said.

Imagine my surprise when I started making calls today and heard Jack Eichel trade rumours, including unverified chatter he may have at some point recently requested a trade out of BUF and that NYR were amongst interested teams. This, of course, required further investigation. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) September 28, 2020

So, the face-value review appears as follows: Eichel doesn’t want out of BUF; BUF doesn’t want to trade Eichel; move along, nothing to see here. Fair enough. But some rumours are worth checking out/mentioning. Which I’ve now done. Now back to draft prep. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) September 28, 2020

“I have zero concern of Jack wanting to be here, we’ve had great conversations with him, his representatives. I’m not really sure where that’s come from and I know there’s been even more stuff recently I was told,” Adams explained.

Eichel is going into his sixth season in the NHL and with the Sabres and has yet to come even close to playing in the playoffs. Most recently the Sabres failed to make the postseason during the NHL’s return to play format because of the pandemic which included 24 teams making it.

And all of that losing certainly takes a toll on players. During his end of the season zoom call in May, Eichel expressed his frustration.

“Listen I’m fed up with the losing and I’m frustrated you know it’s definitely not an easy pill to swallow right now. It’s been a tough couple months, it’s been a tough five years with where things have went. You know I’m a competitor, I want to win every time I go on the ice, I want to win the Stanley Cup every time I start a season,” Eichel said in May.

Eichel has continued to elevate his game year after year. He finished the shortened season with 36 goals and 72 points.

This will be the first season Eichel has worked with his new GM as Adams was promoted in June after the firing of Jason Botterill.

“I connect from time to time with Jack and I’m looking forward to getting to know him more,” Adams said.

But the real quotes Sabres fans want to hear are about Eichel’s future, which Adams wanted to get this message across when it comes to the trade rumors.

“I have no interest and no reason as I sit here today moving forward that you’d want to do something like that. So I’m hoping I’m clarifying it for you but to me that’s an easy question because we have no intention of doing that,” Adams said.