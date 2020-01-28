Sabres GM speaks as team makes playoff push

Breaking News
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) Sabres General Manager Jason Botterill talked to the media at the team’s morning skate this morning.

The Sabres sit 10 points out of a pl;ayoff spot as they begin a very important homestand Tuesday night against Ottawa.

Botterill discussed disgruntled players Zach Bogosian and Evan Rodrigues, both of whom have requested a trade. Botterill also discussed the importance of making the playoffs and how it is important for the young players to experience the pressure of the playoffs.

