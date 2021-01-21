Sabres goaltender Carter Hutton day-to-day, won’t make trip to Washington

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo will be down at least one goaltender for their upcoming series on the road against the Capitals. Carter Hutton suffered an injury against the Philadelphia Flyers Tuesday night and left the game after the second period. While head coach Ralph Krueger did not say what in particular the injury was, he said the goalie was “day-to-day” and would not be with the team when they traveled to Washington.

Linus Ullmark will travel with the team this week. He missed the previous two games against the Flyers for personal reasons because his father passed away, according to an article on the team website.

Teammates showed their support for Ullmark in their own way. Jack Eichel gave Ullmark the game puck after their win against Philadelphia Monday. Head coach Ralph Krueger said the team’s been good to their goaltender in this tough time.

“All I can say is players have been terrific you know he’s been as strong as possible in this situation and we’ll work together with him to move him forward with the memories of his dad on his path so it’s definitely a tough one but the team, the players have been terrific in supporting him,” Krueger said.

“That’s something you can’t imagine going through,” Eichel said. “In Linus’s spot, he’s probably got a lot of emotions and it’s tough, you can’t really come up with the words to make someone feel better in that situation. It’s a little tougher even with the way things are currently in our world and him not being able to be with his family. I think more than anything your thoughts are with him and you hope he’s able to deal with this emotionally. Linus is a big part of our team, I think everyone knows that. I think his play speaks for itself when he’s in our net, but more than anything he’s a part of our family here. That’s what we are. We’re one group, we’re one big family in that locker room. More than anything we care about each other. It’s one of the guys going through a tough time and you just want to be there to support him.”

Right now the Sabres haven’t announced who will start in goal against the Capitals in game one on Friday. Jonas Johansson came in for the injured Hutton against Philadelphia and he’ll be ready if called upon.

“I just try to prepare myself like I’m going to play every game because you never know it’s going to happen,” Johansson said of his readiness earlier this week against Philadelphia. “Just have that in your mind that I’m going to play, and if I don’t play at least I’m prepared. That’s just the mindset I’m trying to have.”

Krueger said Johansson’s a strong project and just needs to build on confidence.

“What we like is his fundamentals, what we like is the foundation and the character is very high,” Krueger said. “He’s a great teammate and he’s got an exciting future. He’s got to continue on this path and keep working and combined with games here and games in Rochester, we need to get him experience. That’s his next piece in the puzzle.”

Buffalo plays the Washington Capitals Friday on the road at 7 p.m. and again on Sunday at 3 p.m.