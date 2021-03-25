Sabres interim coach Don Granato, assistant Matt Ellis enter COVID-19 protocol; tonight’s game still on

Sabres GM Kevyn Adams will coach the team Thursday night in Pittsburgh after interim head coach Don Granato and assistant Matt Ellis were forced to self-isolate due to COVID-19 protocol.
The game has not been canceled; puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. Rochester Americans coach Seth Appert is on the way to join the team in Pittsburgh.
Neither Granato nor Ellis are experiencing COVID symptoms, Adams said in a press conference.
The Sabres lost to Pittsburgh last night, 5-2, stretching their winless run to a franchise-record 15 consecutive games.
This is a breaking story; check back for more info.