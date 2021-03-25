Sabres interim coach Don Granato, assistant Matt Ellis enter COVID-19 protocol; tonight’s game still on

Buffalo Sabres interim head coach Don Granato (left) and assistant coach Matt Ellis behind the bench during the game against the Boston Bruins at KeyBank Center on March 18, 2021 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Kevin Hoffman/Getty Images)

Sabres GM Kevyn Adams will coach the team Thursday night in Pittsburgh after interim head coach Don Granato and assistant Matt Ellis were forced to self-isolate due to COVID-19 protocol.

The game has not been canceled; puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. Rochester Americans coach Seth Appert is on the way to join the team in Pittsburgh.

Neither Granato nor Ellis are experiencing COVID symptoms, Adams said in a press conference.

The Sabres lost to Pittsburgh last night, 5-2, stretching their winless run to a franchise-record 15 consecutive games.

This is a breaking story; check back for more info.

#Sabres GM Kevyn Adams says neither Don Granato nor Matt Ellis are experiencing COVID symptoms.



Amerks coach Seth Appert is on the way to join the team in Pittsburgh. — Nick Veronica (@NickVeronica) March 25, 2021