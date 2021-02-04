Sabres Jake McCabe enters COVID-19 Protocol

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Jake McCabe (19) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Sabres defenseman Jake McCabe is the latest Sabre to be added to the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols list.

With the addition of head coach Ralph Krueger testing positive for COVID-19 on Thursday morning, the Sabres now have five players who are in protocol.

Rasmus Ristoleinen and Taylor Hall were the first Sabres to be placed on the list on Tuesday, followed by Tobias Rieder and Brandon Montour on Wednesday.

The Sabres outbreak seems to stem from last weekend’s games against the New Jersey Devils. The Devils had five players that played in Saturday and Sunday’s games test positive on Sunday afternoon and Monday.

New Jersey has now placed 17 players on its COVID list.