Sabres Learn From Early Season Adversity

Monday night, the Sabres got their first true taste of adversity when they found themselves trailing for the first time this short season. But, the group is confident in their ability to bounce back, and create scoring opportunities when they need to the most, including when they were able to force overtime against the Blue Jackets.

“We learned a lot yesterday,” said Sabres forward Marcus Johansson. “Especially the character in the group. We didn’t play our best, but we did what we had to do to get back in the game and we accepted that, went out and did it. That showed what we can do and it also showed that when we play the way we want to, it’s a lot more effective.”

“For us to find a way, being down 2-0, being down 3-2, and to get a point out of that game,” added head coach Ralph Krueger. “The character of the group still found a way to give us a chance to win with the help of the goal-tending too. We’re proud of that. For us, it’s important sometimes to have tough nights right now because we are in a very deep leaning phase of changing the way we want to play and developing Sabres hockey here. Those setbacks are really good, especially when you take a point out of them.”

“It’s definitely not our best game and we still find a way to get a point and I think that’s the way it’s gonna be,” said forward Jeff Skinner. “I think in a season you’re not always going to have your best night and you’ve got to find a way to pick up points and try to get wins.”

The Sabres host Montreal Wednesday night at 7pm. An interesting note- neither team has played a back to back so far this season, and both of Montreal’s games have gone to either overtime or a shootout.