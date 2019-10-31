Sabres look to capitalize on electric energy in DC

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Sabres are on the eve of heading to Washington DC to play the Capitals on Friday night, and coming off of the World Series win by the Nationals on Wednesday, the energy and atmosphere surrounding DC is sure to be electric. The Sabres are hoping to use that electric atmosphere to their advantage.

“The whole city is going to be buzzing,” goalie Carter Hutton said. “You saw what happened when the Capitals won, then the Nationals came back down 3-2 and win two games on the road, so it’s amazing. It’ll be buzzing, we’re really fortunate to be there at a time like this.”

“I mean the World Series championship city will have a buzz to it, and we’re going to feed off that, we’re looking forward to it,” Sabres head coach Ralph Krueger said.

“After our first three day lull of the season, I felt a renewed surge of energy today in practice, there’s a lot of speed there. We’re excited, we know what’s coming at us, we know we’re going to have to play our best hockey here to have a chance.”

“That’s two championships for them in the past couple years, they have passionate fans and are feeling good about their team right now,” Jimmy Vesey said. “I think that arena is always a tough place to play, so we got our work cut out for us, they’ve got a lot of talent on their team, so it should be a good test for us.”

Puck drop is set for 7 pm on Friday night in DC, and it’s going to be a quick turnaround for the Sabres as they come back to Key Bank Center on Saturday to host the Islanders.