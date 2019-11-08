Sabres lose 4th straight, drop opener of Global Series

Buffalo’s Sam Reinhart (23) celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during an NHL hockey game in Globen Arena, Stockholm Sweden. Friday. Nov. 8, 2019. (Anders Wiklund/TT via AP)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Sam Reinhart scored twice, but it wasn’t enough in a 3-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning in the opener of the Global Series in Sweden on Friday.

The Sabres have now lost four straight games and will look to get back in the win column on Saturday when they play the Bolts in the second game of the series.

After a strong start to the first period which saw the Blue & Gold take four of the first five shots in the game, the Bolts broke though with a tally from Nikita Kucherov who smashed home his fifth goal of the season courtesy of a one-timer from Brayden Point on a 2-on-1 rush.

Trailing 2-0 in the second period, Reinhart re-directed a shot from Rasmus Ristolainen to get the Sabres on the board. The winger could cash in again midway through the third period to pull Buffalo within 3-2, but that would be as close as they’d get.

Double dose of Reinhart! 🔥



Samson gets his second of the game to make it 3-2. #NHLGlobalSeries pic.twitter.com/sdbnLtNxpC — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) November 8, 2019

The power play struggles, like their current bout with adversity, also followed the Sabres to Sweden. Buffalo went 0-for-2 on the man-advantage on Friday and have scored six power play goals in 39 opportunities over their last 12 games.

*****

Vladimir Sobotka exited the game early in the first period after being upended by Nikita Kucherov in the offensive zone. He played 4:12 before having to be helped off the ice.