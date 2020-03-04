Sabres lose again on road, fall 3-1 to Jets

Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel (9) skates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

The Sabres road trip started and ended in disaster on Tuesday night as Buffalo lost their fourth straight game on the west coast trip.

Kyle Connor scored two goals for the Jets as Winnipeg defeated Buffalo 3-1. Buffalo’s only goal came from Rasmus Ristolainen, and Carter Hutton made 32 saves in net for the Sabres.

The Sabres are yet to win a game since Feb 23 when they did so against the Jets at home.

The Sabres record is 29-29-8 and they now sit 12 points out of a playoff spot. To make matters worse Buffalo gets no rest from the trip out west, they return to Keybank center for a matchup with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night. The next 3 games are against the top three teams in the Metro division and unless we experience a miracle on ice, Buffalo will finish near the bottom of the standings once again.