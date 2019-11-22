Sabres lose for 10th time in 12 games, fall to Bruins 3-2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Rasmus Ristolainen and Brandon Montour each found the back of the net, but it wasn’t enough for the Blue & Gold as they suffered their 10th loss in 12 games with a 3-2 setback to the Bruins on Thursday.
Ristolainen’s tally in the first period, which snapped a 57 game goalless streak for the defenseman, also snapped the Sabres out an 0-for-21 skid on the power play.
Brad Marchand tied the game up, coming free near the front of the net to redirect a shot from Zdeno Chara.
The Bruins winger would provide the only scoring in the second period while David Pastrnak would secure the game with the eventual game-winning goal in the final period.
Montour found the back of the net midway through the third.
Next up, the Sabres head to Florida to battle the Panthers.