Sabres lose for 10th time in 12 games, fall to Bruins 3-2

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen (55) celebrates his goal with teammates on the bench during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Rasmus Ristolainen and Brandon Montour each found the back of the net, but it wasn’t enough for the Blue & Gold as they suffered their 10th loss in 12 games with a 3-2 setback to the Bruins on Thursday.

Ristolainen’s tally in the first period, which snapped a 57 game goalless streak for the defenseman, also snapped the Sabres out an 0-for-21 skid on the power play.

Brad Marchand tied the game up, coming free near the front of the net to redirect a shot from Zdeno Chara.

The Bruins winger would provide the only scoring in the second period while David Pastrnak would secure the game with the eventual game-winning goal in the final period.

Montour found the back of the net midway through the third.

Next up, the Sabres head to Florida to battle the Panthers.