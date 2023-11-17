WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Cole Perfetti scored in a fifth consecutive game and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Friday night.

Mason Appleton and Nikolaj Ehlers also scored, and Nino Niederreiter and Vladislav Namestnikov each had two assists. Connor Hellebuyck made 25 saves.

Alex Tuch and JJ Peterka scored for the Sabres, who have lost three straight. Eric Comrie, making his first return to action since suffering a lower-body injury on Oct. 27, stopped 15 shots.

After a scoreless first period, the Jets only had five shots on goal in the second but scored three times.

Perfetti got the scoring started at 2:12 with his sixth goal of the season, which also extended his point streak to eight games (five goals, five assists).

Appleton made it 2-0 at 4:33 when he raced to the net and got a timely pass from Niederreiter.

Tuch responded 24 seconds later to get the Sabres on the scoreboard.

Ehlers appeared to catch Comrie off guard with a long shot that went past him to make it 3-1 at 8:12.

Peterka made it a one-goal game when he put in his own rebound a minute into the third period.

The Sabres had another power play four minutes later, but couldn’t capitalize.

Kyle Connor, the Jets’ leading scorer, was sent in on a breakaway with under 30 seconds remaining, but couldn’t put his rebound in an open side of the net.

UP NEXT

Sabres: At Chicago on Sunday in the middle game of a three-game trip.

Jets: Host Arizona on Saturday to finish a five-game homestand.