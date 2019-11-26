Sabres lose to Lightning 5-2

Tampa Bay Lightning’s Ondrej Palat (18) and Brayden Point (21) watch as Nikita Kucherov scores against Buffalo Sabres goalie Carter Hutton (40) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

(WIVB)–The third time was not the charm on Monday.

Buffalo has lost all three games against Tampa this season.

The Sabres power-play unit has struggled to score, just one goal in the last 11 games, the issues continued on Monday.

The special team’s unit hit another low point, allowing two shorthanded goals during the same power play.

The Sabres dug themselves an early hole.

Nikita Kucherov scored his 8th goal of the season, just 13 seconds into the game to give Tampa a 1-0 lead.

Later in the 1st period, Sam Reinhart sent home his 9th goal of the season to tie the game at 1-1.

The Sabres would take the lead in the 2nd period on Jimmy Vesey’s first goal of the season but the Lightning would respond with 4 straight goals.

Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin left the game in the 2nd period following an elbow to the face by Erik Cernak.

Next game: Wednesday vs Calgary at KeyBank Center