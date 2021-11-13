Sabres lose tough one in final seconds, 5-4 to Maple Leafs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – After erasing a two-goal deficit in the third, the Sabres appeared to be headed to overtime against the rival Toronto Maple Leafs. The key word there is “appeared.” Toronto’s Morgan Rielly netted the go-ahead goal with less than 15 seconds to go in the game, and the Leafs got out of Buffalo with a 5-4 win.

Buffalo trailed 4-2 at the halfway mark of the third, but showed a lot of fight down the stretch. Jeff Skinner scored his second goal of the night, and less than a minute later Rasmus Dahlin tied the game on a one-timer.

It was a high-scoring affair for both teams, as Skinner scored two goals and had an assist on the night. Dahlin had one goal, and Tage Thompson had one as well.

Aaron Dell was in goal to give Dustin Tokarski rest after he started on Friday. Dell stopped 21 of the 26 shots he faced.

Buffalo falls to 6-6-2 on the season. They’ll face the Penguins next Tuesday on the road with the game scheduled to start at 7 p.m.