Sabres make big splash in free agency signing forward Taylor Hall

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – There wasn’t much to talk about the first few days of free agency when it came to moves the Sabres made but general manager Kevyn Adams made a big splash on Sunday signing forward Taylor Hall.

Hall was considered the top forward free agent on the market. Now the 2018 Hart Trophy winner will try to help Buffalo end its nine-year playoff drought after signing a one-year deal worth $8 million.

Now Jack Eichel gets a new linemate as Hall will skate alongside Eichel at left wing. Secondary scoring has been an issue over the years and this now gives head coach Ralph Krueger and opportunity to move other guys around as Hall will join their top line.

This move is huge for the Sabres not just because of the obvious, the skill set Hall brings, but also most thought Hall would sign with a playoff contender as he made it known his priority, like most players, is winning a Stanley Cup.

Hall was drafted number one overall in 2010 by Edmonton. He now reunites with head coach Ralph Krueger in Buffalo. Krueger was an associate head coach with the Oilers the year they drafted Hall and then was later promoted to head coach during the lockout season. Hall spent the first six years of his career in Edmonton.

He was then traded to New Jersey where he spent three full seasons and scored a career-high 39 goals and career-high 93 points during his MVP season. That was before being dealt to Arizona in December of 2019. Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong announced they would not re-sign Hall so he became an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career.

Hall had 16 goals and 36 assists in 65 games last season during his time with New Jersey and Arizona.