Sabres make Don Granato full-time head coach

Buffalo Sabres interim head coach Don Granato (left) and assistant coach Matt Ellis behind the bench during the game against the Boston Bruins at KeyBank Center on March 18, 2021 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Kevin Hoffman/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Sabres named Don Granato head coach on Tuesday, removing the interim tag he carried after taking over for for Ralph Krueger during last season.

The Sabres went 9-16-3 under Granato and finished in last place, but did show improvement under Granato’s watch.

This will be Granato’s first NHL head-coaching job. The 53-year-old joined the Sabres as an assistant coach for the 2019-20 season.

Granato is the 20th head coach in Sabres history:

Punch Imlach (1971-1972): 119 games, 0.374 points%

Joe Crozier (1972-1974): 192 games, 0.492 points%

Floyd Smith (1972-1977): 241 games, 0.668 points%

Marcel Pronovost (1978-1979): 104 games, 0.611 points%

Billy Inglis (1979-1979): 56 games, 0.589 points%

Scotty Bowman (1980-1987): 404 games, 0.594 points%

Roger Neilson (1981-1981): 80 games, 0.619 points%

Jimmy Roberts (1982-1982): 45 games, 0.556 points%

Jim Schoenfeld (1986-1986): 43 games, 0.5 points%

Craig Ramsay (1987-1987): 21 games, 0.238 points%

Ted Sator (1987-1989): 207 games, 0.517 points%

Rick Dudley (1990-1992): 188 games, 0.535 points%

John Muckler (1992-1995): 268 games, 0.53 points%

Ted Nolan (1996-2015): 308 games, 0.425 points%

Lindy Ruff (1998-2013): 1165 games, 0.56 points%

Ron Rolston (2013-2014): 51 games, 0.431 points%

Dan Bylsma (2016-2017): 164 games, 0.485 points%

Phil Housley (2018-2019): 164 games, 0.421 points%

Ralph Krueger (2020-2021): 97 games, 0.433 points%

Don Granato (2021): 28 games, 0.375 points%

Granato will meet with the media at 11 a.m. Thursday. You can watch the press conference live on WIVB.com.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.