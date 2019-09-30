Sabres make seven roster moves

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) The Buffalo Sabres made seven roster moves leading up to Thursday’s season opening game at Pittsburgh.

Forwards Rasmus Asplund, Tage Thompson and defenseman Lawrence Pilut have been assigned to Rochester. Forwards Remi Elie, Curtis Lazar and Scott Wilson along with defenseman Casey Nelson have been waived.

Twenty-one year old Thompson played in 65 games for the Sabres last season with 7 goals and 5 assists.

Another 21-year old, Asplund will start his North American professional career with the Amerks. Asplund was a second pick of the Sabres in the 2016 NHL draft.

Lawrence Pilut saw action in 33 games for the Sabres ,scoring once and adding 5 assists.

The Sabres roster currently stands at 26 players which includes 4 players currently dealing with injuries, Zach Bogosian, Matt Hunwick, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Brandon Montour.