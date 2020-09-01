Sabres Name Matt Ellis Director of Player Development

Buffalo Sabres left wing Matt Ellis (37) tries to control the puck in front of Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mark Barberio (8) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 3, 2015, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Sabres announced on Tuesday that Matt Ellis will be the new Director of Player Development.

Ellis has spent the last four seasons right next door to the Key Bank Center, working as a development coach and most recently director of the Academy of Hockey in LECOM Harborcenter.

“The traits that made Matt a successful NHL player are the same ones that have made him successful in player development in the years since,” Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams said. “It’s evident through his thorough planning and execution that Matt is passionate about developing young talent and our players will benefit from his approach to the game.”

He has served as the head of coaching for the Buffalo Jr. Sabres since April 2018. In addition to his role as the head of coaching, Ellis also coached several teams, ranging from the 9U to 13U levels.

Throughout his nine-year NHL career, Ellis played in 356 games for the Buffalo Sabres, Los Angeles Kings and Detroit Red Wings.