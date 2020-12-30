Sabres need to be creative in abnormal season, says Krueger

FILE – In this March 9, 2020, file photo, Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel (9) carries the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals in Buffalo, N.Y. Rather than focusing on his first NHL draft as a general manager, Kevyn Adams was busy re-assuring the Sabres fanbase he has no intention of trading Eichel or have any concerns the captain wants out. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Sabres are just days away from beginning to train for the most abnormal NHL season to date. With a year under his belt as the bench boss for Buffalo, Ralph Krueger is excited about the challenge the 56-game season will pose.

“You need to be creative. We all know this is going to be a season where flexibility, spontaneity and an open mind are going to be really important because we don’t know what the rules are going to be in two weeks, four weeks or six weeks, so we need to be able to keep the window small and within those windows, you need to drive for the pace and the style of play that you want, no matter how the players feel the pain,” Ralph Krueger said. “We have 13 days of ice, we will have days off in the meantime, but it’s the quality of execution right off the back. We need to get our principles of play nailed on a daily basis to give us a best chance to start on the 14th.”

It’s been a grueling nine and a half month hiatus from hockey for the Sabres. With the accelerated schedule, the team has just two weeks to prepare to be a full-go for the for the season. With the season opener on January 14th, the Sabres have little to no breaks for the rest of January, with 10 games played in 17 days.

“It’s important that we default to a team concept and a team game, because we’re going to need each other,” Krueger said. “Nobody will be able to play super high minutes right off the hop, we’re going to need depth up front, we’re going to need depth on defense, we’re going to need two goaltenders who are up to their A game.

“Sports science will play a bigger role than ever before, because nobody has experience with this long a break. We need to be careful we don’t push the guys too hard and that we get it right, so in the end we can execute in the games when they come,” Krueger said.

Along with the daily testing and mask-wearing and virtual meetings that come along with playing professional sports during a global pandemic, the entire makeup of the season has shifted this year. The Sabres will play in the East Division along with the Boston Bruins, the New York Rangers, the New York Islanders, the Philadelphia Flyers, the Pittsburgh Penguins, the New Jersey Devils and the Washington Capitals.

With the entire 56-game regular season consisting of only intradivision match ups, the Sabres will face each team eight different times throughout the season.

“In all the things that are not normal for us, why not the season also being not a normal approach? I think with each and every one of those seasons within the season, that’s how we’re approaching it as coaches, we have 7 mini seasons where we need to find ways to get the edge on the opponent,” Krueger said. “The coaching staff will be challenged, the players will be challenged, but as we get through those 8 games with each team, we find ways to find an edge.”

Training camp will start on December 31st, with the first practice of the season on January 1st.