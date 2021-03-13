Sabres offense struggles in 3-0 loss to Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Casey DeSmith (1) makes a glove-save during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Make it ten straight losses for the Buffalo Sabres. They were blanked once again thanks in part to good goaltending and in part to a struggling offense.

Carter Hutton did his job. The Sabres goaltender stood on his head at certain points in a game where the team was once again outshot by the opponent. On paper, the numbers don’t look as bad. The Penguins only shot the puck four more times than Buffalo, but things still didn’t seem to come together offensively as the Sabres were shut out for the third time in the last ten games.

“It sucks losing,” Brandon Montour said. “Everyone knows it. Obviously it’s tough here now. The only way to get out of it is with the guys here right now and no excuses. That’s what, 10 in a row right now? Close or not, they had two empty nets tonight, we didn’t score a goal so we’re not going to win a game not scoring goals.”

Buffalo held them off the board for the entire first period, and the Penguins only scored thanks to a Power Play goal in the 2nd. They added two empty net goals in the final minutes to increase the lead.

“We’re in this as a team, it’s just, it’s frustrating,” Hutton said. “I don’t know if I’ve ever been in this kind of funk at this level. It’s hard to take. I’m a pro. We are going to come to work, but we can’t seem to put it together and it’s really frustrating.”

Buffalo moves to 6-16-4 and they face the Washington Capitals on Monday night at 7.