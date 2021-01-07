Sabres plan to have Cozens, Quinn at Friday practice

Canada’s Dylan Cozens celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the U20 Ice Hockey Worlds gold medal match between Canada and Russia in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two of the Sabres’ highly touted prospects could join the team as early as Friday, according to head coach Ralph Krueger. Dylan Cozens and Jack Quinn, fresh off their stint with Team Canada at the World Juniors, are already in the city, but have to undergo mandatory quarantine before joining the team.

“I hope they’re enjoying their hotel room,” Krueger said jokingly on Thursday.

Krueger said he was pretty confident Cozens and Quinn would be on the ice Friday. They’ll be around the team and must undergo testing before being cleared to practice.

He also said the plan was to have the two join the “Blue” group, which is the group that usually practices in the afternoon on days the team hits the ice during training camp.

Cozens and Quinn both played on the Canadian team that just won silver at the World Juniors. Cozens was one of the top scorers in the entire tournament with eight goals and eight assists in seven games. Those eight goals were the best among any individual in the tournament, and the eight assists were second most throughout the month.

Quinn had a goal and four assists for Team Canada in the tournament.