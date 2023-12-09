BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Sabres came back in the third period to earn an overtime point in the standings before losing 3-2 in a shootout against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night at KeyBank Center.

Jeff Skinner scored his 12th of the season and Kyle Okposo got his fourth goal 5:30 apart as the Sabres overcame a 2-0 deficit early in the third. Victor Olofsson and Owen Power scored in the shootout, while Tage Thompson and JJ Peterka were unsuccessful. Devon Levi made 29 saves in the game and stopped the first shootout attempt before allowing three scores.

Montreal scored twice in 14 seconds during the second period to build a lead, after newly-acquired Sabres forward Eric Robinson received a five-minute misconduct penalty for boarding, and Cayden Primeau made 47 saves for the Habs.

The Sabres went 0 for 6 on power plays, including one late in regulation that extended into the first minute of overtime.

Buffalo (11-14-3) hosts Arizona on Monday night before going on a three-game road trip out West.