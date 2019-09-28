Sabres rally past Pens, end preseason with 3-2 win

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Marco Scandella (6) celebrates his goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes, Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Sabres wrapped up the preseason with a 3-2 shootout win win over the Penguins on Saturday.

Casey Mittelstadt, who had a chance to win the game in overtime, scored the final tally game-winner to lift the Sabres to victory.

Buffalo and Pittsburgh will meet in the season opener on Thursday, Oct. 3, in the Steel City.

Trailing 2-0 in the second period, Marco Scandella pulled the Blue & Gold within one, firing an absolute rocket from the top of the left faceoff circle past Matt Murray.

Still down one in the third period, John Gilmour continued to show off his skills, threading a puck through traffic and up to Zemgus Girgensons, who raced and buried his first goal of the preseason to tie the game.

Tage Thompson also scored in the shootout.