Sabres re-sign Drake Caggiula to one-year deal

Buffalo Sabres’ Drake Caggiula plays against the Boston Bruins during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – With unrestricted free agency on the horizon, the Sabres shored up forward Drake Caggiula for one more season. The winger signed a one-year, $750,000 contract Tuesday afternoon.

Caggiula came to the Sabres last year after being claimed off waivers from the Arizona Coyotes. In 11 games, he tallied two goals and one assist.

Buffalo lost a forward in the Sam Reinhart trade, so keeping Caggiula around means one less forward spot to fill for next season.

Unrestricted free agency starts Wednesday.