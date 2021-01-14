Sabres release 2020-21 roster

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ahead of the season opener, the Buffalo Sabres released the 2020-21 roster and captains.
Jack Eichel is the captain. The alternate captains are Kyle Okposo and Jake McCabe.
FORWARDS:
— #74 Rasmus Asplund, center
— #71 Brandon Biro, left wing
— #24 Dylan Cozens, center
— #20 Cody Eakin, center
— #9 Jack Eichel, center, Captain
— #28 Zemgus Girgensons, left wing *Injured Reserve*
— #4 Taylor Hall, left wing
— #27 Curtis Lazar, center
— #21 Kyle Okposo, right wing, Alternate Captain
— #68 Victor Olofsson, left wing
— #22 Jack Quinn, right wing
— #23 Sam Reinhart, right wing
— #13 Tobias Rieder, left wing
— #53 Jeff Skinner, left wing
— #12 Eric Staal, center
— #72 Tage Thompson, right wing
DEFENSE:
— #26 Rasmus Dahlin
— #44 Matt Irwin
— #10 Henri Jokiharju
— #19 Jake McCabe, Alternate Captain
— #33 Colin Miller
— #62 Brandon Montour
— #55 Rasmus Ristolainen
The Sabres host the Washington Capitals in the season opener on Thursday night. Puck drop is set for 7pm at the Key Bank Center.