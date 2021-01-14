Sabres release 2020-21 roster

FILE – Buffalo Sabres’ head coach Ralph Krueger stands behind his bench during the first period of the team’s NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, in this Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, file photo. Sabres coach Krueger prefers viewing the start of the 2021 shortened season as a continuation of the last one. If that’s the case, the new-look Sabres, with the addition of Taylor Hall and Eric Staal, have plenty of unfinished business in attempting to snap a nine-year playoff drought, the NHL’s longest active streak.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ahead of the season opener, the Buffalo Sabres released the 2020-21 roster and captains.

Jack Eichel is the captain. The alternate captains are Kyle Okposo and Jake McCabe.

FORWARDS:

— #74 Rasmus Asplund, center

— #71 Brandon Biro, left wing

— #24 Dylan Cozens, center

— #20 Cody Eakin, center

— #9 Jack Eichel, center, Captain

— #28 Zemgus Girgensons, left wing *Injured Reserve*

— #4 Taylor Hall, left wing

— #27 Curtis Lazar, center

— #21 Kyle Okposo, right wing, Alternate Captain

— #68 Victor Olofsson, left wing

— #22 Jack Quinn, right wing

— #23 Sam Reinhart, right wing

— #13 Tobias Rieder, left wing

— #53 Jeff Skinner, left wing

— #12 Eric Staal, center

— #72 Tage Thompson, right wing

DEFENSE:

— #26 Rasmus Dahlin

— #44 Matt Irwin

— #10 Henri Jokiharju

— #19 Jake McCabe, Alternate Captain

— #33 Colin Miller

— #62 Brandon Montour

— #55 Rasmus Ristolainen

The Sabres host the Washington Capitals in the season opener on Thursday night. Puck drop is set for 7pm at the Key Bank Center.

