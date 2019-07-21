Sabres & Rodrigues more than $1 million apart on salary

Buffalo Sabres left wing Evan Rodrigues (71) drives down the ice against the Detroit Red Wings during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 6, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – According to SportsNet’s Elliotte Friedman, the Buffalo Sabres and forward Evan Rodrigues are more than $1 million apart on a new contract.

Rodrigues, who is a restricted free agent and just completed up his fourth season with the club, originally joined the Blue & Gold as an undrafted free agent after wrapping up his career at Boston University where he played alongside star forward Jack Eichel.

According to Friedman, the Sabres are offering $1.5 million while the center is looking for $2.65 million.

This past season, the 25-year-old set a career high with nine goals and 29 points in 74 games. A salary arbitration hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.