Sabres & Rodrigues more than $1 million apart on salary

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – According to SportsNet’s Elliotte Friedman, the Buffalo Sabres and forward Evan Rodrigues are more than $1 million apart on a new contract.
Rodrigues, who is a restricted free agent and just completed up his fourth season with the club, originally joined the Blue & Gold as an undrafted free agent after wrapping up his career at Boston University where he played alongside star forward Jack Eichel.
According to Friedman, the Sabres are offering $1.5 million while the center is looking for $2.65 million.
This past season, the 25-year-old set a career high with nine goals and 29 points in 74 games. A salary arbitration hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.