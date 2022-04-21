NEWARK, N.J. (WIVB) — Exactly two weeks ago Owen Power was playing in the Frozen Four with Michigan and now scored his first career NHL goal in a 5-2 Sabres win over the Devils.

“It was pretty surreal so it was obviously nice just to get it out of the way,” Power said after the game.

That was a beauty of a first. 🚨#LetsGoBuffalo pic.twitter.com/EOOFmNkO6l — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) April 22, 2022

The Sabres took a 3-0 lead over the Devils but New Jersey cut the lead to just one. And not only was it a big moment for the rookie, his goal was a big moment in the game. With 11:27 left in the third period, Tage Thompson fed a pass-up ice to Jeff Skinner and as he’s falling down, got it to Power who went five-hole on Devils’ goalie Andrew Hammond.

“I saw it was a one-on-one and I beat my guy up the ice. I was hoping he would see me and lucky enough he saw me so it was a good play,” Power said.

“He’s pretty talented offensively so it kind of seemed like it was a matter of time because he’s getting chances and creating offense for us but yeah everyone’s excited,” Jeff Skinner said after the game.

And even head coach Don Granato couldn’t help but smile after seeing how the rest of the team reacted to the former number one overall pick’s first goal.

“Great play by Skinner, great play by Thompson and love the reaction by our bench. Everybody was really, really excited that he was the goal scorer. I think we had a lot of guys looking forward to his first goal and the bench was a lot of fun to hear the guys on the bench,” Don Granato said after the game.

This was just Power’s fifth NHL game after signing his three-year, entry-level contract less than two weeks ago on April 8th. He then made his NHL debut a few days later on April 12th in a 5-2 Sabres win in Toronto over the Maple Leafs.

“I wouldn’t say I was pressing to get my first goal. I think that’s just how I play, I like to get up the ice I like to jump in the play so obviously, it’s nice to get the first one but I don’t think I was pressing or anything to get one,” Power explained.

The Sabres have now won three games in a row and have three games left in the season including two at home. Up next, they host the Islanders this Saturday afternoon at 12:30.