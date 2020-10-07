Sabres select Jack Quinn in first round of the NHL Draft

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Sabres select right wing Jack Quinn with the eighth pick in the first round of the 2020 NHL Draft.

Quinn has played in the Ontario Hockey League for the last three seasons. In the 2019-20 season, Quinn played in 62 games and scored 52 goals with 37 assists and finished the season with 89 total points.

“Tonight I was just super excited and super relieved, but when I think of Buffalo I think of a great sports town and a great hockey town. I’m very excited to be a part of this team,” Sabres first-round draft pick Jack Quinn said to reporters on Zoom on Tuesday.

Quinn says his offensive mindset is the biggest asset he can add to the Sabres.

“I think my main asset is I’m an offensive player. I’m a goal scorer, I like to shoot the puck,” Quinn said. “First and foremost I’m an offensive player, but I’m also well rounded on defense. I’m an offensive driver, I like to shoot the puck and make my line mates better, but I’m also good on defense and can stop penalties.”

The process leading up to the 2020 NHL Draft was completely different this year, but Quinn says he spent the last six months in the offseason training in the gym and continuing to get his body ready for his first season in the NHL.

“It’s been a long offseason, six months at least, I’ve focused a lot of that at the gym. The two main things I wanted to focus on was my speed and my skating, and just being a little more solid on my feet. Those are the two big things I had in my mind. Being on the ice, I just tried to work on everything on my skills, trying to improve it,” Quinn said.

“I think I can make a lot of improvements in my game, but at the same time I want to prove I’m ready to play in the NHL next year. If the team thinks I need one more year in juniors, I’ll use that to get better.”

The 19 year old is 6’1″ and 179 pounds. He adds depth to the Sabres at wing.