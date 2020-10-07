Sabres select JJ Peterka in second round of NHL Draft

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Sabres select left wing John-Jason Peterka with the 34th overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NHL Draft.

“I’m really happy now to be a part of the Buffalo Sabres,” Sabres second round draft pick JJ Peterka said to reporters on Zoom. “My goal is to play as soon as possible in the NHL and help the Buffalo Sabres win a Stanley Cup.”

The 18-year old German is 5’11” and 192 pounds. He played for multiple teams, including Germany’s pro league, in the 2019-20 season, and played a total of 59 games with 16 goals, 11 assists, and 27 total points.

“I think I’m a creative offensive player, who likes to make plays and score goals, both playmaker and scorer. From my first pro season I got a lot of experience, especially in defensive zones and battle experience, especially in playing against older men.”

The 2020 Elite Prospects Draft Guide calls him a “violent and disruptive player” that is “hard on every puck” with an “unrelenting motor that is a force multiplier in every zone.”