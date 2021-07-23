Sabres select Swedish Forward Isak Rosen with the 14th overall pick

SECAUCUS, NEW JERSEY – JULY 23: With the 14th pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, the Buffalo Sabres select Isak Rosen during the first round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft at the NHL Network studios on July 23, 2021 in Secaucus, New Jersey. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Sabres stayed busy in the first round with two picks in the top 15. After selecting Owen Power number one overall they drafted Swedish forward Isak Rosen with the 14th overall selection. This was technically the 13th player taken off the board, as the 11th pick in the Draft was forfeited by the Arizona Coyotes.

Rosen comes from Leksands in the SHL. He performed well for the Swedish U18 team, scoring seven goals and two assists in eight games.

Rosen is the 8th-ranked international skater by NHL.com. The scouting report from the NHL says he’s a fast skater with an offensive mindset. It’s also said he has a good shot.

This pick came as part of the trade that sent Rasmus Ristolainen to the Flyers.