Sabres send Dylan Cozens back to WHL

Buffalo Sabres center Dylan Cozens (42) controls the puck during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Monday, Sept.16, 2019, in State College, Pa. Buffalo won 5-4. (AP Photo/John Beale)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Even with a strong training camp and preseason, the Sabres assigned first round pick Dylan Cozens to his junior club, Lethbridge, of the Western Hockey League on Thursday.

Cozens suited up in three preseason games, and although he did not register a point in any of his appearances, displayed strong skating, puck awareness and play-making ability. Still, head coach Ralph Krueger said both he and general manager Jason Botterill wanted to continue to see those skills develop in the junior ranks.

“We’re just very confident that this is the right move for Dylan and

his future,” Krueger told reporters on Thursday. “I’m excited about

coaching him again in the near future.

“It’s maybe some pain for him at the moment, but there’s a pace and there’s

an intensity to a National Hockey League season that we just didn’t feel that

he was quite ready for.”

The Sabres wrap up the preseason on Saturday in Pittsburgh a return trip to the Steel City for the season opener on Oct. 3.

“We believe (Dylan) goes away from here a better player than when we drafted him and we believe he’s going to come back and make a very hard push for being a part of this team next year.”