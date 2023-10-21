BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The ‘goat heads’ returned with a vengeance.

Jeff Skinner, Mattias Samuelsson and Dylan Cozens scored goals, Casey Mittelstadt tallied two assists, Eric Comrie made 23 saves, and the Sabres looked rejuvenated in their first game this season sporting throwback jerseys, winning 3-1 against the New York Islanders on Saturday night at KeyBank Center.

With restyled forward lines to match the fresh look, the Sabres (2-3-0) produced a season-high 43 shots on goal to win for the second time in four home games, against the team it lost against in last Saturday’s road opener.

Comrie, whose lone shutout for the Sabres last season came against the Islanders, was steady in his season debut, and didn’t allow a goal until 1:21 remained in the third period. Devon Levi, the 21-year-old starter in Buffalo’s first four games, was scratched with a lower-body injury.

The Sabres now have an 11-1-1 record with 61 goals scored in 13 games over the past year when wearing the black and red uniforms with distinctive white bison logo, worn by the franchise from 1996-2006.

Buffalo hosts Montreal on Monday night to close an opening stretch playing five of six at home before heading to Ottawa on Tuesday.