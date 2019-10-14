Sabres Shutout Stars 4-0

Buffalo Sabres forward Victor Olofsson (68) celebrates his goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars, Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in Buffalo N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

The Buffalo Sabres shutout the Dallas Stars Monday 4-0.

Jeff Skinner drew a hooking penalty just past the midway point of the first quarter, however, Buffalo was unable to get organized on the extra-man opportunity. The Stars would go on the power play with just under five minutes left in the first period when Henri Jokiharju was called for hooking. Both teams remained scoreless after the first 20 minutes.

Five minutes into the second period, Buffalo found themselves on the power play after the Stars were called for a delay of game. Victor Olofsson lit the lamp to give the Sabres the 1-0 lead. With the goal, the forward became the first player in NHL history to score his first seven goals on the power play.

The Sabres struck again with just under two minutes to play when Olofsson fed Sam Reinhart in the slot. Buffalo headed into the second period with the two goal lead.

Buffalo opened up the third period with a goal from Jeff Skinner on a three on one. Vladimir Sobotka fed Skinner who beat Ben Bishop top shelf for his fourth goal of the season.

Less than two minutes later, the Sabres added another tally to the score sheet when Marcus Johansson rifled a shot from the blue line to put the Blue and Gold up 4-0.

Buffalo kicks off their three game West Coast road trip Wednesday, October 16 with a match-up against Anaheim.