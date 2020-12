Buffalo Sabres forward Casey Mittlestadt skates prior to his NHL hockey debut against the Detroit Red Wings, Thursday, March 29, 2018, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Sabres signed forward Casey Mittlestadt to a one-year, $874,125 contract, the team announced on Wednesday.

Mittlestadt split time between Buffalo and Rochester throughout the 2019-20 season. In his time as a Rochester American, Mittlestadt played 36 games and ranked third on the team with .69 points per game.

He played in 31 games with the Sabres and was responsible for four goals and five assists in his second season with the franchise.