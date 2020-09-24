Sabres sign Curtis Lazar to two year contract

Buffalo Sabres forward Curtis Lazar (27) skates during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Sabres signed forward Curtis Lazar to a two-year contract with an $800,000 AAV.

Lazar played in 38 games for the Sabres in 2019-20, and set career-high marks in faceoff percentage and goals per game, while tying his career high points per game. Lazar finished the season with five goals, five assists, and 10 points.

“Curtis established himself as an important player for the organization last season and we’re excited to see him stay with the Sabres for the next two seasons,” Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams said. “His abilities as a player and character as a person make him a perfect fit for the Buffalo Sabres organization on and off the ice.”