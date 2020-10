Anaheim Ducks’ Matt Irwin, left, pushes Toronto Maple Leafs’ Alexander Kerfoot against the boards during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 6, 2020, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Sabres signed defenseman Matt Irwin to a one-year contract worth $700,000 on Friday.

Through his eight year NHL career, Irwin has played for the San Jose Sharks, Boston Bruins, Nashville Predators, and most recently the Anaheim Ducks.

Irwin has played in 359 games and scored 22 goals, 60 assists, and 82 total points.