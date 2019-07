The Sabres make another signing this afternoon by adding defenseman, John Gilmour to a one-year contract with an AAV of $700,000.

Gilmour spent the last three seasons as a member of the New York Rangers organization.

The Montreal native was named to the 2018-19 AHL First All-Star team after finishing the season with the second most goals by a defenseman with 20, and second in points by a defenseman with 54.

He’s recorded 105 points in 190 AHL games and five points in 33 NHL games.