Buffalo Sabres’ Johan Larsson (22) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders Saturday, March 30, 2019, in Uniondale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Johan Larsson will be back with the Sabres for at least one more season.

The team announced on Friday they have signed the forward to a one-year contract worth $1.55 million.

Larsson scored six goals and added eight assists this past season in 73 games with the Sabres.