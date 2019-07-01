Sabres sign Lazar to one-year contract

OTTAWA, ON – MARCH 9: Curtis Lazar #20 of the Calgary Flames watches the puck as he prepares for a faceoff against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on March 9, 2018 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Jana Chytilova/Freestyle Photography/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Initially rumored to be heading to the Queen City on Friday, the Sabres made it official on the first day of free agency and signed Curtis Lazar to a one-year contract.

The deal is worth the league minimum of $700,000.

Lazar, who was the 17th overall selection by the Ottawa Senators in the 2013 draft, spent the last two seasons in the Calgary Flames organization with most of his ice-time coming in the AHL with the Stockton Heat this past year.

As a restricted free agent, Lazar did not receive a qualifying offer from the Flames, allowing his to become an unrestricted free agent.

The production certainly hasn’t been there for the former first round pick, who has scored 15 goals and 51 total points in 246 career games.

The signing, however, could potentially reunite the center with winger Sam Reinhart, who was also a member of the the Canadian Under-18 team that won the Gold at the 2015 World Junior Championship. Lazar served as team captain during the tournament.

After scoring 12 goals and 23 assists in his first two seasons with the Senators, Lazar’s struggles continued into his third year as he battled Mononucleosis and missed the start of the season with Ottawa.

Upon his return to the ice in November, the young pivot would see less than 10 minutes of ice-time on most nights before being traded to the Flames, where he scored one goal and added two assists to round of his third pro season.

