Sabres sign Linus Ullmark to one-year contract

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Sabres signed goaltender Linus Ullmark to a one-year contract worth $2.6 million to avoid arbitration.
Ullmark played in 34 games for the Sabres in the 2019-20 season and set a new NHL career high with 17 wins. He finished his season with a 17-14-3 record with a .915 save percentage.
He currently owns the fourth-best career shootout save percentage of any goalie in NHL history with .840 with at least 20 shots faced. His four wins through six career shootouts trail only Ryan Miller (49) and Jhonas Enroth (10) for the most in Sabres franchise history.