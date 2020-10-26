Sabres sign Linus Ullmark to one-year contract

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) -- After the longest offseason to date, the University at Buffalo Bulls are just over a week away from their first game of the 2020 season. It took 10 months from the last time the Bulls took the field in the Bahamas Bowl to where the Bulls are now, just a week away, and the energy and excitement is at an all time high.

"Guys are shaking at the bits. Especially Max Michel, if you know Max he's a very hyper guy, he's out there doing backflips at practice, but it's not just Max, it's a lot of people on the offensive, defensive side and special teams," UB linebacker James Patterson said. "They're excited, every time they step in the building at 6 am they're excited like they've been up for hours and didn't have any sleep. We want to go play, we want to show out that we can win a MAC Championship and go back to another bowl game."