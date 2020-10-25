Sabres sign Sam Reinhart to one-year contract

FILE – This is as Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, file photo showing Buffalo Sabres center Sam Reinhart skating to the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes, in Glendale, Ariz. The Buffalo Sabres avoided arbitration with forward Sam Reinhart, signing him Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, to a $5.2 million, one-year contract. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Sabres signed restricted free agent Sam Reinhart to a one-year, $5.2 million contract on Sunday.

The forward has spent all six years of his NHL career with the Sabres, and he ranks second among all Sabres in total goals and points since he made his NHL debut in October 2014.

In the 2019-20 season, Reinhart scored 22 points and 28 assists in 69 games played.

Reinhart has ranked among Buffalo’s top three point scorers every season since 2015-16. Through his career in Buffalo, he has scored 255 points in 400 games. Reinhart joins Rick Martin, Dave Andreychuk and Jack Eichel as one of four Sabres ever to do so in each of his first five full NHL seasons.