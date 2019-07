BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JANUARY 05: Johan Larsson #22 of the Buffalo Sabres and C.J. Smith #49 talk during the second period against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on January 05, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

When training camp rolls around, the Sabres will have plenty of competition for roster spots.

On Tuesday the team announced they signed forward CJ Smith to a two-year contract.

Last season in Rochester, Smith finished second on the team 28 goals and third with 30 assists.

He suited up in 11 games for Buffalo and scored twice.