Buffalo Sabres’ Tage Thompson (72) is congratulated by teammates after he scored during the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Monday, Sept.16, 2019, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/John Beale)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Sabres signed forward Tage Thompson to a three-year contract with an AAV of $1.4 million on Monday.

In his first season with the Sabres in 2018-19, he set career-high totals in goals with seven, points with 12, and NHL games played with 65.

Thompson sustained a season-ending injury in his first NHL game of the 2019-20 season. Before his recall, he was tied for the Rochester Americans’ team lead with 12 points, and ranked second in the AHL with 67 shots.