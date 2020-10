Calgary Flames center Tobias Rieder (16) plays against the Detroit Red Wings in the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Sabres signed center Tobias Rieder to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

Rieder has been in the NHL for the last six seasons, spending the first four years of his career in Arizona before bouncing from Las Vegas to Edmonton to Calgary.

In his 2019-20 season with the Flames, Rieder scored four goals with six assists and 10 points in 55 games.