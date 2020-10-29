Sabres sign Victor Olofsson to two-year contract

FILE – In this Oct. 25, 2019, file photo, Buffalo Sabres right wing Victor Olofsson plays against the Detroit Red Wings during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Detroit. The Sabres avoided an arbitration hearing by signing forward Victor Olofsson to a two-year $6.1 million contract on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Sabres signed left wing Victor Olofsson to a two-year, $6.1 million contract with an AAV of $3.05 on Thursday. The contract avoids Olofsson’s arbitration trial that was scheduled for November 4th.

Olofsson earned a spot on the 2020 NHL All-Rookie Team after tying for second among NHL rookies with 20 goals in 54 games in his first full NHL season. He became the first Buffalo forward named to the All-Rookie Team since Jack Eichel’s selection in 2015-16.

In addition to his 20 goals, Olofsson also had 22 assists and totaled 42 points in the 2019-20 season with the Sabres. He became the first player in NHL history to score his first seven carer goals on the power play.