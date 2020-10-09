Sabres sign Zemgus Girgensons to three-year contract

Buffalo Sabres center Zemgus Girgensons (28) in the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Sabres signed forward Zemgus Girgensons to a three-year contract with an AAV of $2.2 million.

In 69 games played with the Sabres in 2019-20, Girgensons scored 12 goals with seven assists and 19 points, which marked his highest points-per-game total since his career best 30 points in 61 games in 2014-15.

Girgensons is tied for 15th in franchise history for shorthanded goals with seven goals in seven seasons.

With this new contract, the 14th overall pick by the Sabres in the 2012 draft is receiving his a $600,000 raise a year.