Sabres Skid Continues

The woes continued for the Buffalo Sabres, as they dropped their 6th straight, and their struggles to score continued. The Philadelphia Flyers won their 9th straight, defeating Buffalo 3-1.

The Sabres came out charging in the first period. Even though it remained 0-0 after the first twenty minuted, Buffalo dominated the period, holding a 13-4 edge in shots.

The Flyers broke the tie in the second period when Claude Giroux beat Carter Hutton on a backhander in front of the net. The Sabres would respond late in the period though, off a gorgeous tic-tac-toe sequence from Marcus Johansson and Victor Olofsson, which was finished off by Dominik Kahun.

The stalemate continued until midway through the final period, when Giroux found space in the slot, and rifled a shot past Hutton for his second of the night. Philly would add to their lead on a miscue from Rasmus Ristolainen to Carter Hutton. Joel Farabee would be in front to play cleanup duty on Buffalo’s mistake.

The Sabres outshot the Flyers 39-24. Hutton made 21 saves. Buffalo plays host to Washington Monday night.