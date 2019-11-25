Sabres Snap Skid, Defeat Florida 5-2

Buffalo Sabres center Zemgus Girgensons (28) celebrates with center Jack Eichel (9) and left wing Johan Larsson (22) after a scoring a goal against the Florida Panthers during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

The Buffalo Sabres generated secondary scoring Sunday night as they snapped their two game losing streak, defeating the Florida Panthers 5-2.

Zemgus Girgensons led Buffalo on the night with two goals. Jack Eichel finished with a goal, his 14th of the season, and an assist. Jeff Skinner and Victor Olofsson each had a goal a piece.

Skinner opened up the scoring for the Sabres late in the first period with a tap in in front of the net off a pass from Eichel.

Less than two minutes later, Girgensons scored his first on the night off a pass from Brandon Montour.

Just under three minutes into the second period, Eichel lit the lamp with a stellar move in the Panther’s zone.

Can't catch the Captain 😏



Jack Eichel makes it 3-0! #Sabres50 pic.twitter.com/aIOtuyPE5z — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) November 24, 2019

Florida would get on the board near the midway mark of the period with a goal from Noel Acciari. But Buffalo would regain their three goal lead about five minutes later on a breakout. Sam Reinhart slipped a pass to Victor Olofsson who dinged his shot off the post and into the back of the net. The Sabres headed into the second intermission up 4-1.

Victor Olofsson's got his motor running. 😤



He snipes it home to put us up 4-1! #Sabres50 pic.twitter.com/cZwm1AM176 — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) November 24, 2019

The Panthers came out charging in the third period, and Brett Connolly would beat Linus Ullmark to cut Buffalo’s lead to just two. However, Girgensons would all about put the game away with his second goal of the night just about ten minutes later.

Florida out-shot Buffalo 45-26 in the match-up. Ullmark finished the night with 43 saves. The Sabres conclude their three game road trip Monday, November 25th against Tampa Bay.